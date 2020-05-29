MEANS, Betty G. 79, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away at home Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born November 20, 1940 in Winchester, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James & Vina (Booth) Mitchell. Betty retired from the nursing staff of Grandview Hospital, and also worked at Belle Manor. She is survived by a son, Terry (Natalie) Means; a daughter, Sue Crowe; a son, Larry Means; son-in-law, Mark Unterborn; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Hartwell Means; daughter, Jean Means Unterborn; her grandmother who raised her Florence Mitchell; son-in-law Ridge Crowe. Private funeral services will be held Saturday at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, officiated by Chaplain Harry Stewart. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Miami Valley for the loving care she received. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2020.