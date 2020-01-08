Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty MEEKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty MEEKER


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty MEEKER Obituary
MEEKER, Betty J. 73, of Madison Township, died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home. She was born in Middletown on November 22, 1946 to parents, John and Alice Irene (Davis) Jacobs. Betty retired from Fifth Third Bank, after serving as a customer service representative for 25 years. Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Paul Meeker; son, Joshua P. (Amy Bush) Meeker; daughter, Sarah C. Meeker; sister, Peggy Boggs; brothers, Kenneth Jacobs & Mark T. Jacobs; as well as many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lillian Shumate; and brother, John "Jake" Jacobs. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Father Kyle Schnippel officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -