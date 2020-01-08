|
|
MEEKER, Betty J. 73, of Madison Township, died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home. She was born in Middletown on November 22, 1946 to parents, John and Alice Irene (Davis) Jacobs. Betty retired from Fifth Third Bank, after serving as a customer service representative for 25 years. Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Paul Meeker; son, Joshua P. (Amy Bush) Meeker; daughter, Sarah C. Meeker; sister, Peggy Boggs; brothers, Kenneth Jacobs & Mark T. Jacobs; as well as many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lillian Shumate; and brother, John "Jake" Jacobs. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Father Kyle Schnippel officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 8, 2020