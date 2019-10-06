|
METCALF, Betty D. Age 78 of Dayton, reunited with her son, Billy Metcalf on October 4, 2019. She was born on December 11, 1940 in Hazard, KY to the late Algon and Eola (Childers) Thacker. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Brenda (Louis) Rose; granddaughters, Kameron Rose and Kallie Rose; grandsons, Billy Metcalf, Jacob Metcalf and Wyatt Metcalf; siblings, Thomas Thacker, Patricia Thacker, Robert Thacker, Donna Thacker, Kathy Wilkens and Danny Thacker; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Betty was a faithful member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and she attended Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. Betty was the most loving and inspiring mother and grandmother, always putting others needs before her own. Family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, October 9 with Pastor Melvin King officiating. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , in Betty's memory. To share a memory of Betty or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019