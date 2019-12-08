|
MICHAEL, Betty L. Our precious Betty Lou went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 4, 2019. Everyone who knew her termed her as "sweet." Betty was a wonderful wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew her. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." Preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Dallas Smith; and her loving husband, Johnny, the love of her life. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Marcia Michael of Centerville, OH; Linda (Eric) Lehman of Holland, OH and John Patrick (Cynthia) Michael of Kettering, OH; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 12-1:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. Interment will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens on Route 48. Thank you to the nurses, aides and everyone who cared for Betty at Bethany Lutheran Village during her lengthy illness. God bless you one and all. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019