MILLER, Betty J. Age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her residence. Betty was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church & attended Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church at the YMCA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul L.; parents, Edward & Mary Starnes; sister, Catherine; brother, Bill. Betty is survived by her daughters, Patricia E. Miller of Huber Heights and Kitty "Catherine" A. Miller (Jamie Johnston) of Portland, OR; sons, Paul L. Miller Jr. of Vancouver, WA and Robert W. (Jill) Miller of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Jessica, Jake & Darren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 12:30 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:30 AM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church or Homeless Organization's Food Pantry in Betty's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019