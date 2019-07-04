MOON, Betty Age 85 of New Miami, Ohio departed this life Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born April 5, 1934 in Talladega, AL to the late Milton Simmons and Exia Trammel Simmons. She worked in health care at the Butler County Home in Hamilton, OH for several years and was a long time member of the Upper Room Pentecostal Church of God in Christ. Betty was also preceded in death by her husbands: Henry Richardson, and Charles Moon; (1) daughter, Brenda Lowry; (4) sisters, Katie Turner, Rosie Lee McKinzie, Luvenia Hall and Mayhue Simmons; (5) brothers, Arthur, Henry, Willie Frank, Bobby, and Milton. Betty is survived by: (1) daughter, Dolly Billingsley; (5) sons, Milton (Ella), Pastor Gary (Roslyn), Christopher (Karie), Vincent and Ray Anthony Richardson; (19) grandchildren and many great grandchildren; (2) sisters, Mattie Higgins and Alberta Clink; a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, July 6, 2019 at CHRIST TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 577 S. 2nd St., Hamilton, OH with Pastor Gary Richardson, Eulogist and Supt. Louis Bradford, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com Published in Journal-News on July 4, 2019