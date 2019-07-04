Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHRIST TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
577 S. 2nd St.
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
CHRIST TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
577 S. 2nd St.
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty MOON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty MOON


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty MOON Obituary
MOON, Betty Age 85 of New Miami, Ohio departed this life Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born April 5, 1934 in Talladega, AL to the late Milton Simmons and Exia Trammel Simmons. She worked in health care at the Butler County Home in Hamilton, OH for several years and was a long time member of the Upper Room Pentecostal Church of God in Christ. Betty was also preceded in death by her husbands: Henry Richardson, and Charles Moon; (1) daughter, Brenda Lowry; (4) sisters, Katie Turner, Rosie Lee McKinzie, Luvenia Hall and Mayhue Simmons; (5) brothers, Arthur, Henry, Willie Frank, Bobby, and Milton. Betty is survived by: (1) daughter, Dolly Billingsley; (5) sons, Milton (Ella), Pastor Gary (Roslyn), Christopher (Karie), Vincent and Ray Anthony Richardson; (19) grandchildren and many great grandchildren; (2) sisters, Mattie Higgins and Alberta Clink; a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, July 6, 2019 at CHRIST TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 577 S. 2nd St., Hamilton, OH with Pastor Gary Richardson, Eulogist and Supt. Louis Bradford, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now