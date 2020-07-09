BETTY MORROW

MORROW (Slaughter), Betty Louise Departed this life June 27, 2020, with her daughter Jacqueline D. Ringer by her side, at Kindred Hospital. She was born January 10, 1934, to the late Samuel Slaughter and Corrine Lander Slaughter. She graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar H.S. in 1952. Ms. Betty was also preceded in death by husbands, Robert Williams, and Charlie Lee Morrow; sister, Patricia (James) Harper; daughter, Margaret Denise Williams; son, Samuel Anthony Morrow; and great-granddaughter, Imani Morrow. Survived by her daughter, Jacqueline D. Ringer; former son-in-law, Nick Ringer; grandchildren, Antoine Lamar (Aja) Morrow, Asia Danielle (Boubacar) Tinn, and Charles Anthony Morrow; niece, Pamela A. Rutledge; life-time friends and family, Loretta Williams of Detroit, MI, Joyce Kilgore "Mimi" and Nora Lee Allen; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home with Pastor Clarence Davis, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery, Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com