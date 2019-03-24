Home

Betty MOYER Obituary
MOYER (Ennis), Betty Mae Kuns Age 88 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack L. Moyer. Survived by 2 daughters Sally Stone, Barbara (Dennis) DeHart, son Mark (Rebecca) Kuns, 5 grandchildren Adrienne, Michelle, Jenny, Robert and Victoria, 9 great grandchildren Desiree, Christopher, Kendall, Jackson, Devin, Derek, Cierra, Samuel and Savannah. The family would like to thank the Ohio for their Exceptional Care and Support for their Mom and themselves during this difficult time. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Pastor Bill DePoyster. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the www.alz/org. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
