Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
NAGEL, Betty Sharon Age 74 of Fairborn, passed away Tues. May 12, 2020 at the Soin Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1946 in Powell Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dewey and Abbie (Rogers) Briscoe. Sharon was a longtime hairstylist in Fairborn and also had been a realtor for many years with Wright-Patt Realty. She valued the many friendships that she formed through the years, as well as her time that she amusingly referred to as the First Lady of Fairborn while her husband served as Mayor. Sharon was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Hall; brothers, Dennison, Elbridge, and Donald Briscoe; and stepson, Robert Nagel. Survivors include her husband of 21 years, USAF Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas H. Nagel; two children, Dennis (Angela) Hall of Beavercreek, Shellie (Kevin) Doyle of Fairfield; step-son, Stanley (Nancy) Nagel of Dublin; 11 grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Caleb, Abigail, Leah, Isaiah, Brandon, Jared, Andrew, Megan, Brennden; four great-grandchildren, Harrison James, Hudson Thomas, Brystal, Nova; two brothers, Lowell (Carlena) Briscoe, Shirley Briscoe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on (Today) Friday May 15, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, and the family welcomes anyone who would like to pay their respects however they feel is safe. Additional services at Davis & Davis Funeral Home and burial will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 in Stanton, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Project, 201 Thorobred Rd., Loveland, OH 45140, to help with caring for vulnerable children at www.greaterproject.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2020
