Betty NETZLEY
NETZLEY, Betty Ann

April 30, 1934-Nov. 12, 2020

Betty Ann (Bowman) Netzley, passed away peacefully at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy on Thursday, November 12, 2020. A lifelong resident of the Dayton area, Betty

graduated from Fairview High School in 1952, then attended Bowling Green State University. She married her husband of 66 years Larry Netzley in 1954. She was active in her Fairview Alumni Association, SpringMeade Retirement Community

Bible Study and community gatherings. She was preceded in death by her parents Spencer and Irene Bowman (Dayton). She is survived by husband Larry Netzley (Troy), daughters Jeri Lynn Netzley (Huber Heights) and Lee Ann Elkins (Vandalia)/son-in-law Tony, son Gregg Spencer Netzley (Kennesaw, GA) /daughter-in-law Tammy, grandson Will

Elkins (Columbus) / granddaughter-in-law Caitlyn Smith Elkins, granddaughters Camala S. Netzley and Meredith A. Netzley (Kennesaw, GA), and great-grandson Ezra Elkins (Columbus). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wright State

University Anatomical Gift Program (937-245-7627) and/or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County (937-335-5191). Private family service at a later time.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
