NEWKIRK, Betty J. Age 96, Hamilton, passed away Monday August 28, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born April 15, 1923 in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Ausa (Jenkins) and Jesse Michael. Betty graduated from Hamilton High in 1942 and married Stanton "Bud" Newkirk in 1947. Betty and Stan had three children and were married for 63 years. Betty was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed cooking. Betty also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She leaves behind a loving family; 2 daughters, Sallie (Doug) Yancy of Hamilton, and Pam (Jim) Tincher of Ft. Myers, Florida; 6 grandchildren, Meghan (Shawn) Hollowell, Emily Yancy, Michael (Morgan) Yancy, Austin (Stevie) Tincher, Gus (Meghan) Tincher, and Louis Tincher; and 6 great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hickman, Elliott Yancy, Tallulah Tincher, Chloe Crane, Oliver Tincher, and Victoria Tincher; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her son Michael David Newkirk, and her husband Stan. Visitation will be 9:00 am until 10:00 am on Saturday September 7, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am at the funeral home, with Larry Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be directed to Colonial Foundation for Berkley Square (520 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013) or (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105) in remembrance of her son, Michael. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfunralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019