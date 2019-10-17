|
O'KEEFE, Betty J. Age 92, of Dayton, OH formerly of Riverside, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Symphony of Centerville. She was born October 24, 1926 in Goffs, California to Odron and Maude (Hughey) Jones. She married Edward O' Keefe in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1948. Betty resided in Riverside, Ohio with her beloved husband Ed for over sixty years. She was a kind and beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Betty enjoyed gardening, reading and playing bingo. She loved her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty truly loved her family, and will be greatly missed by all. Betty is survived by her three daughters, Donna (Bill) Sullivan, JoAnn (Mark) Linder, Suzanne O'Keefe Nordstrom: grandchildren: Angela Salisbury, Becky (Matt) Shawver, Bruce (Katie) Sullivan, Lianna (Rob) McKinney, Adam (Jessica) Linder, Amy (Adam) Cook, Sarah (Brandon) Padgett, Benjamin Nordstrom, Kelly (Aaron) Sexton, Taylor (Tom) Kreitz, Shannon (Bob) Hamer and Eric O'Keefe; sixteen amazing great-grandchildren, Madison, Micah, Alexis, Brooklynn, Talon, Caden, Ireland, Piper, Paisley, Presley, Colton, Scarlett, Owen, Evelyn, Henry and Bryson; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward P. O'Keefe; her precious daughter, Linda O'Keefe and a precious son and his wife, Edward and Nancy O'Keefe; six siblings, Virginia, Bonnie, Norma, Shirley, Bill and Bob. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 10:00 am. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. To leave a memory of Betty or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019