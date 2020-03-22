|
O'NEAL, Betty Lucille Mosier Passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Betty was born to Floyd W. and Rose C. Gaffney Mosier on September 24, 1923 at home, 2425 Columbus Avenue in Springfield. Betty was the 8th of 9 children born to Floyd and Rose. In 1929 the family moved to a small farm on Nagley Road in South Charleston where Betty spent her childhood and also attended South Charleston schools. She graduated from South Charleston High School in 1941 and was valedictorian of her class. Betty worked for Crowell Collier and International Harvester before marrying John "Jack" W. O'Neal, Jr. on October 18, 1943 in Richmond, Indiana. Betty was a full-time mother and homemaker. She gave birth to John Michael in August 1944, while Jack was serving in the South Pacific aboard the USS Arapaho. After Jack returned from the war, they settled in his father's house on Emery Street where their second child, Peggy was born in January 1947. After purchasing a house on New Carlisle Pike, their third and fourth children were born, Terrence in December 1950 and Daniel in December 1954. Betty enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading and genealogy before everyone else discovered the value of their ancestors. She loved her Irish roots and was very proud of her heritage. She was an excellent cook and lived for the family dinners she cooked until age caught up with her. The biggest love in her life was her family. Anytime there was a family reunion, Betty was always in on the planning. Now she is in the midst of the biggest and best family reunion ever. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Edith, Edna, Helen, Jo, Mary, Connie and her brothers, Eugene and Bill. Her husband of 63 years also preceded her in death in 2006 as did her son, Terry in 2010. She is survived by her three children, Mike, Dan, and her daughter, Peggy. Also, her grandchildren, Nada O'Neal, Brian O'Neal, Scott (Chris Haser) Gamble, Mick Gamble, Matt O'Neal (Jessica Dress), Dustin O'Neal, Joe O'Neal, Lauren (T.J.) Muthig, Angie (Matt) Morris, Seth O'Neal and Conner O'Neal. Her great grandchildren, Kaleb Gamble, Cameron (Emily Mooney) Gamble, Tommy and Scarlett Muthig, Landon Morris, Tyler (Jess) Morris, Samantha Morris and Preston (Maria) Morris. Her great great grandchildren, Liam and Olivia Gamble, Sadee, Alee and Tristan Morris. She is also survived by a special nephew and niece, Betty and Fred Shroyer and many other loving nieces and nephews. Betty was a generous, kind and loving lady. Whenever she did something nice for anyone, if they asked how they could repay her, she always said, "You don't owe me anything, just pass it on". There will be a service at the convenience of the immediate family for Betty. At a date to be announced, there will be a celebration of her life. Donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League or the Heart Fund. An extra special thanks to everyone for all their support and help, especially her primary care physician, Dr. Gary Erdy, Daisy Blevins for her prayers and love, the 3rd and 4th floors of Springfield Regional, the wonderful Hospice staff and Betty's extra ordinary caregiver, Melissa Clingman, who went above and beyond what was expected of her. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020