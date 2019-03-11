PETERSON, Betty Jayne "AKA" Betty R. Peterson 94, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 5, 2019 at Villa of Springfield Nursing Home. She was born on September 18, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Clayton D. and Katheryn Rockhold. She graduated from Springfield South High School, a year early in 1942. She was a member of the National Honor Society. Betty was encouraged at an early age the importance of education in order to be successful in life. After graduation she was employed by Wright Patterson Air Force Base, as a System Analyst Specialist, receiving extensive training from the government. Betty was a Union Steward and retired after 35 plus years of service. She later traveled to Vietnam and many other countries. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church where she served as the Chairperson of the Finance committee and President of the Church Women. Betty was involved in numerous community activities; the Progressive Action Committee, the Civil Rights Committee for Justice, and was an advocate for human justice and a member of the Retirement Set. Betty was a lover of Black History, collector of Asian Artifacts, loved gardening, reading and shopping. Summer flowers were her pride and joy. She was very intelligent, liked discussions and telling stories. Betty was very involved in introducing young ladies in the community, the opportunity to be a part of the Debutante Ball every year. She provided books to Head Start preschool and other children. She was a very special person and a friend to many. Betty is survived by special nephew, Raymond Lloyd and wife Anita Lloyd; special nieces, Alice Bell, Angela Spencer and Tee Tee McNeill; step sister, Donna Coleman; adopted daughter, Debra (Thomas) Kane; adopted grandchildren, TJ and Misty, special friends, Fred and Debbie Hope and Valarie Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents; son, Robert Ragland; brother, Clayton Douglas Rockhold and sister- in- law Erma Rockhold. Service for Betty Peterson will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 West Johnny Lytle. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. until time of the service which will be at 12 noon with Pastor Cynthia Atwater, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary