More Obituaries for Betty Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Price

Betty Price Obituary
PRICE, Betty Lou of Franklin, OH, passed away at Carlisle Manor on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Carl Eugene Price; her parents William and Garnet Murphy; sisters Dorothy Cargill, Donna Murphy, and Helen Murphy; daughter in law Lorri Price. She is survived by her sons Richard (Karla) Price, Gary (Vicki) Price, Steve (Dawn) Price, and Scott Price; daughters Tammy (Bruce) Dellapasta, and Carla (Mike) Dappert; sister Carol Claxon, 21 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. Betty loved taking care of her family, cooking bacon and pork chops, and going to church. She loved each grandchild like her own. She was known as "GG" to her great grandchildren, and "Mamaw" to the grandchildren. Betty wanted everyone to know Jesus as their personal savior. A funeral will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, December 9, 2019 at Baptist Tabernacle, 7816 Dubois Rd, Franklin, OH 45005, officiated by Pastor Michael Gray. Visitation will be on Monday, December 8, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Baptist Tabernacle. Burial to follow services at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg. Care entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
