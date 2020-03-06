|
ROBERTS, Betty Lou Age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home in Trenton, Ohio. She was born May 26, 1943 in Middletown, Ohio to Walter and Clara Jones. Betty married Roy Roberts on July 30, 1960 in Richmond, Indiana. Betty was survived by her husband, Roy Roberts of 59 years, daughter - Beth Southard (Jim), son - Ronald Roberts (Angie), grandchildren - Joel Southard (Stephanie), Kyle Southard, Sarah Abner, Ronald Roberts and Bradley Roberts. She also had 4 wonderful great grandchildren. She was also survived by 5 sisters, Loretta Creekbaum, Jeanie Lynch (Bobby), Jennifer Scarborough (Virgil), Pattie Hopkins and Terry Glascock (Lehman). The family will have a private ceremony at the house on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the , Cincinnati.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2020