Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty ROBERTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, Betty Lou Age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home in Trenton, Ohio. She was born May 26, 1943 in Middletown, Ohio to Walter and Clara Jones. Betty married Roy Roberts on July 30, 1960 in Richmond, Indiana. Betty was survived by her husband, Roy Roberts of 59 years, daughter - Beth Southard (Jim), son - Ronald Roberts (Angie), grandchildren - Joel Southard (Stephanie), Kyle Southard, Sarah Abner, Ronald Roberts and Bradley Roberts. She also had 4 wonderful great grandchildren. She was also survived by 5 sisters, Loretta Creekbaum, Jeanie Lynch (Bobby), Jennifer Scarborough (Virgil), Pattie Hopkins and Terry Glascock (Lehman). The family will have a private ceremony at the house on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the , Cincinnati.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -