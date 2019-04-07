Dayton Daily News Obituaries
RODGERS, Betty F. Age 91 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born on December 11, 1927, in Lawrence County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Laverne (Thompson) Stir. She is survived by two sons, James (Linda) Rodgers of Prescott, Arizona and Donald (Nadriene) Rodgers of South Charleston; daughter, Connie (David) Shaw of Springfield; grandchildren, Aaron, Michael, Tanner (Sara) and Travis (Anna) Rodgers, Brian (Jaime) Shaw, Jennifer (B.J.) Flynn, Ashley Rodgers, Jason and Jeffery Airman; 15 great- grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; two sisters, Ruby (Jim) Comer and Janie Goheen; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Rodgers in 2014; daughter, Debra Ann Rodgers; great-granddaughters, Halo and Angel; sisters, Mary Sheridan and Velma Cremeens; and brothers-in-law, Lloyd Goheen and Louie Cremeens. She was a member of First Church of Christian Union (Woodside) for many years and her love for the Lord shined through all she did. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who adored her family and cherished every second she spent with them. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday. April 10 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with services immediately following. Rev. James Slaughter officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's honor to the Building Fund at the First Church of Christian Union. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's Hospice and her dear friend Kathy at Elderly United for the compassionate care they provided Betty. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
