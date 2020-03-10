Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Betty ROSE Obituary
ROSE (Winkler), Betty L. Age 92 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur & Elizabeth; brothers, Wilbur Jr. (Cloretta) and Paul. Betty is survived by her daughters, Beverly and Lisa and son, Steve (Lori) Neff; 5 grandchildren; 8 great- grandchildren; 4 great- great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Winkler as well as life-long friend, Alice Ruebush and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL. Funeral service will take place at the funeral home, 9am on Saturday, March 14. Betty's final resting place will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Lewisburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020
