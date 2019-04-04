|
SALHOFF, Betty Age 94 formerly of Oxford, Ohio currently residing in Maple Knoll Village in Springdale, Ohio died Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of John and Hessie (Miller) Troup. On November 15, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio she married Richard C. Salhoff and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2013. Mrs. Salhoff was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church. Survivors include her two children, Craig (Debra) Salhoff of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Nancy (Ed) Erndt of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; four grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2019