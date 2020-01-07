Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Betty SALSER


1940 - 2020
Betty SALSER Obituary
SALSER (Wilson), Betty J. Age 79 of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born June 30, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late, Earl Hugh and Mildred Elaine (Smith) Wilson. Betty was a graduate of Marshall University and taught school locally for several years at Brookville Local Schools. She is survived by her children: Susan (Larry) Adams of Brookville, Lisa (John) Waterman of Coatesville, PA, Jennifer (Christopher) Lightcap of Brookville, beloved grandchildren: Brittany Adams, Matthew Waterman, Nathan, Hailey, and Nicholas Lightcap, relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years: Gail Lawrence Salser. Per Betty's wishes, there will be no services. Inurnment will be at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brookville Community Scholarship Fund (P. O. Box 353, Brookville, OH 45309) in memory of Gail and Betty Salser or to the . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020
