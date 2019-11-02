|
SAMPLEY, Betty B. 87, of Englewood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Betty was the former Director of The Ohio Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Childcare Unit and faithfully served alongside her husband in many churches over the years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Aaron and her parents, Charles & Vesta Boyd. Betty is survived by daughter, Kaye (Greg) Neves, of Piqua; son, Buddy (Roxanne), of Tipp City; sister, Edith Flippo, of Sweetwater, TX; grandchildren, Shannon Rae (Brian) Flora, Adam (Emily) Sampley, Ami McLandsborough, Shannon Kay (John) Camacho; Kristin (Jason) Price, Richard Purdin III, and Chelsea (Chris) King,; 10 great grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 4th at Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 5875 Shull Rd., Huber Heights. Family will greet friends 10:00 am until time of service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to The Building Fund of Huber Heights First Baptist or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com
