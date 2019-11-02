Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reis Legacy Center
820 Miamisburg Centerville Road
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 291-3911
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Huber Heights First Baptist Church
5875 Shull Rd
Huber Heights, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Huber Heights First Baptist Church
5875 Shull Rd
Huber Heights, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty SAMPLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty SAMPLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty SAMPLEY Obituary
SAMPLEY, Betty B. 87, of Englewood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Betty was the former Director of The Ohio Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Childcare Unit and faithfully served alongside her husband in many churches over the years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Aaron and her parents, Charles & Vesta Boyd. Betty is survived by daughter, Kaye (Greg) Neves, of Piqua; son, Buddy (Roxanne), of Tipp City; sister, Edith Flippo, of Sweetwater, TX; grandchildren, Shannon Rae (Brian) Flora, Adam (Emily) Sampley, Ami McLandsborough, Shannon Kay (John) Camacho; Kristin (Jason) Price, Richard Purdin III, and Chelsea (Chris) King,; 10 great grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 4th at Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 5875 Shull Rd., Huber Heights. Family will greet friends 10:00 am until time of service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to The Building Fund of Huber Heights First Baptist or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -