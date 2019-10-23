|
|
SAUNDERS, Betty Jean 85, of South Charleston, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1934, the daughter of the late John Edward and Eloise (Rucker) Massie. Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry; daughter, Debra; and brothers, Daniel and Robert Massie. She is survived by three children, Ron (Jep) Saunders, Mary (Oscar) Crum and Steven (Elania) Saunders; grandchildren, Brandon (Beth Ann) Saunders, Jodi (David) Tucker, Karla Saunders, Michael and Joshua Crum, Thuy and Kimberly Thrung, Shawn, Jennifer and Steven Benton; sister, Marsha Tiffner; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Betty loved reading and was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Christ where she will be deeply missed by her church family. Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10a.m. 12p.m. at the Pentecostal Church of Christ, 328 E. Jamestown St. South Charleston with a celebration of her life beginning at 12p.m. Pastor Aaron Turner will be officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements in care of INGLING WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 23, 2019