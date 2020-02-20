|
SCHENCK (Hageman), Betty Louise Born March 11, 1923 in Dayton, OH, entered eternal life Feb. 18, 2020. Married to Richard R. Schenck June 24, 1949, they had two sons, Fredrick (Angela) Schenck and Jeffery (Monica Siefert) Schenck. As a young woman she worked at Winters Bank and later was active in Civic Club, the Dayton Historical Society, Shipmates (Power Squadron), and women's groups at Grace United Methodist Church, where she also taught children's Sunday school. "Grandma Two Dogs" always loved her Shelties and time on their boat, the "Weakender," in Sandusky. In her later years she enjoyed adult coloring, making crafts, and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Dick; her brothers, Bob and Ed Hageman; and her sister, Jane Tolle. She had 4 grandchildren, Carolyn (Adam) Bathgate, Michael (Katya) Schenck, Justin (Amber) Schenck, and Jessica (Michael) Morrin; 7.5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom were very dear to her. Her body was donated to the Wright State Medical School. A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, on Sat., Feb. 22, at 10:00 AM, the Rev. Sherry Gale officiating. You may greet the family beginning at 9:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Grace United Methodist Church or .
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020