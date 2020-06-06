SCHISSLER, Betty J. 89, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born November 29, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of Loren and Betty (Busdicker) Jobes. Betty worked as a receptionist at Eaglewood Village, for a number of years, and was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Gus A. Schissler; five children and spouses, Stephen & Carol Schissler, East Liberty, Ohio, Brian & Camille Schissler, Dayton, Ohio, Kevin & Linda Schissler, Springfield, Ohio, Allan & Patty Schissler, Toledo, Ohio and Cindy & Jim Dimitroff, Springfield, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; one great great grandson and a sister, Linda Jobes Hollon. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty McCullough; father and stepmother, Loren & Polly Jobes and sister and brother-in-law, Bertha & Don Weidauer. A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



