Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Betty SCHWELLER

Betty SCHWELLER Obituary
SCHWELLER, Betty Age 91 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Sanctuary of Wilmington Place. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Schweller and Rob Alexander, and a sister, Jeanette Brooks. She is survived by three children: Rick (Diana) Schweller, Lucinda Schweller, and Larry (Beckie) Schweller. Two grandchildren also survive her: Jennifer (Arnie) and Eric (Sara), as does a great-grandson, RJ. She is also survived by two special nieces, Darla and Brenda, and numerous other nieces, nephews and dear friends. Betty's family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses, aides and therapists at the Sanctuary for the care and support they gave to her, and them, during her time there. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 4-7 PM and again from 10-11 AM Monday. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in Betty's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019
