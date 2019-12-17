Home

SHARP, Betty A. Age 96 passed away on the morning of Saturday, December 14, 2019 of natural causes. Betty was born July 31, 1923 in Dayton, OH. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High School. She loved to bake, play cards and shop. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Minnie and Charles Sullivan; her two brothers, Charles and Harold Sullivan and her husband Robert Sharp. She is survived by her three daughters, Gail Moses (James), Ellen Cox and Shirley Sharp; brother Thomas Sullivan; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. There will be a private graveside funeral at Dayton Memorial Park. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
