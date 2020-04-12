|
SHOCKLEY, Betty Jean Age 90, of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at New Lebanon Care & Rehab following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Millikin, by her husband, Raymond Shockley & by her parents. Betty is survived by a son, Michael Ray (Carolyn Tryon) Shockley; daughter, Reba (Jim Finley) Hutchings; step-son, Aric (Katie) Matusoff; grandchildren, Crista (Kevin) Hutton, Kevin (Jeanette) Hutchings, Shawna (Jason) Abbott & Steve Finley; great-grandchildren, Cassy Hutton, Dylan (Haley) Hutton, Brennan Abbott, Hayden Abbott, Morgan Matusoff, Aaron Matusoff & Brittany Matusoff; great-great-grandchild, Naomi Hutton; brothers, John & Edward Rider; sisters, Donna Mortis & Judy Morse and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to national health concerns, Betty's services will be privately held at the convenience of the family, and a Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at some future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020