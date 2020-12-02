1/1
Betty SHROYER
SHROYER, Betty L.

Age 77, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Friday,

November 27, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 28, 1943, in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late

Dorsey Beatty & Irene

(Hatfield) Lacewell. Betty was a former employee of Sunshine Biscuit and Manpower for many years and a member of the South Dayton Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Dale R. Shroyer, in 2017; her brother, Dorsey Beatty, Jr.; her sister, Evangeline Blodgett; and by her brother-in-law, Clyde Cornett. She is survived by her loving children, Sherry A. Shroyer (David Catrine) & Thomas Dale Shroyer and wife, Melissa; 3 grandchildren, Brandy Audia, Dale Thomas Shroyer and Kaitlyn Shroyer; 3 sisters, Aveinille Schultz and husband Robert, Phyllis Cornett, and Elanore Alcorn and

husband Austin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Patrick Dell'Aria officiating. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (one hour prior to service) at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mrs. Shroyer's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Betty L. Shroyer, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
