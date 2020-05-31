Betty SOUTH
SOUTH, Betty Ann Age 90, of Foley, Alabama, formerly of Carlisle, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of John and Zora Conley. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Mildred and Dorothy. Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 71 1/2 years, Buford South; daughter, Pam; sons, Greg and Jeff; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and sister, Carol. Her family will hold private services with Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin, Ohio. Final resting place in Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to Community Hospice in Foley, AL, Susan G. Komen Foundation, or Downs Syndrome Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com

Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
