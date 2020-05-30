STEELE (nee Swisshelm), Betty Lou 86, passed away May 6, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Betty was born in Cincinnati and grew up in Hamilton, Ohio. She moved to Arizona in 1968 where she raised her family and worked for Aetna Medicare for 28 years before retiring. She loved learning and reading, and built an amazing library of books. She also loved nature and gardening and always had beautiful cacti, flowers and plants around her. Her favorite color was red. Betty is survived by her 6 children, Cindy (Jeff) Broderick, Bill (Aida) Steele, Leah (Sherman) Wang, James (Annie) Steele, Jon (Bronwen) Steele, Rachel (Jack) Collins; 9 grandchildren; her brother, Jimmy, and sister, Jane.



