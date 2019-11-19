|
|
STOLTZ (Henderson), Betty Jo Passed away November 16, 2019 at the age of 84 in Tipp City, Ohio. She was born January 4, 1935 in Portsmouth Ohio to Russell and Martha Elizabeth "Bessie" Henderson of Olive Hill Kentucky. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Richard L. Stoltz of Vandalia, Ohio. Two daughters, Rhonda Stoltz-Harvey & her husband, Frank Harvey of Tipp City, Ohio and Rita Stoltz-Short & her husband, Wendel Short of Pettisville, Ohio. Three grandchildren, Ethan, Katherine and Noah. She will always be remembered for her love and kindness to all. Betty Jo's motto in life was "two wrongs will never make it right". Mom, your family will hold our memories of you near our hearts for the rest of our days. Until we meet again. A graveside service will be held for Betty in the Spring of 2020 at Polk Grove Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019