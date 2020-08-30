1/1
BETTY STRADER
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
STRADER (Wagner), Betty Lou Betty Lou (Wagner) Strader, 87, formerly of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020, in Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born June 26, 1933, in Cumberland, Maryland. She attended High School in Barberton, Ohio, and Akron General Hospital's Nursing Program (Akron, Ohio) graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1954. She worked at Akron General Hospital for many years. She changed to working in Skilled Nursing Facilities in Barberton, Ohio, and Centerville, Ohio, retiring in 1998 after forty-four years of nursing. She has attended Franklin Bible Methodist Church in Franklin, Ohio for thirty years. She loved doing a variety of crafts, putting together puzzles, and playing board games with her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her "grandpuppies" Daisy, Lacey, and Luna. She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. (Floyd) Resler of Mason, Ohio; sons, Thomas G. (Phyllis) Strader of Buchannon, West Virginia, and Alan L. (Natalie) Strader of Noblesville, Indiana; grandchildren, Kristen N. (Isaiah) Hruby of Fairfield Twp, Ohio, Shelby A. Carter of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nicholas A. Strader of Fishers, Indiana, and Katelynn E. Strader of Noblesville, Indiana; great-granddaughter, Esther Edith Hruby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy O. and Edith (Wagner) Wilmoth; husband, Hartzel Guy Strader, and her siblings. The family would like to extend thanks to the membership of Franklin Bible Methodist Church for loving and caring for our mother/grandmother all these years, to Amanda and Chris Saylor for their special friendship and Mexican dinners, and to the staff at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for their dedication and loving care in the last days. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Franklin Bible Methodist Church, 6000 Dixie Hwy., Franklin, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. Monday with Pastor Brian Wardlaw officiating. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Franklin Bible Methodist Church or Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
