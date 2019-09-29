|
SWARTZ, Betty S. Age 97 of Vandalia, passed away Friday September 20, 2019 at . She was born November 11, 1921 in Dayton, daughter of the late Joe & Althea (Small) Mumma. Betty was a graduate of Vandalia Butler High School, was a member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ for 90 years and attended the "Classics" senior adult group at First Light Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Corvin; one sister Virginia and one brother Jack. She is survived by 2 sons Sam & wife Bonnie Swartz of Springboro, and John Swartz and fiance' Patty Pearson of SC; 2 grandchildren Jill & husband Joe Yarchak, and Tim & wife Sherrie Swartz; 6 great-grandchildren Connor, William, Lily, Abby, Chloe, and Josie; 2 step-grandchildren Christina & husband Wayne Cooke, and Paul & wife Kristin Kirkman; 3 step-great-grandchildren Paige, Wyatt, and Jaxon; 6 nieces and nephews Linda, Doug, Fred, Judy, Jackie, and Janet; 1 great niece Carla and 1 great nephew Andy. Graveside services for family and friends will be held Wednesday October 2, at 10:30am at Polk Grove Cemetery 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton OH with Mr. John Seagraves officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019