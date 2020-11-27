SWEENEY, Betty S.



Age 99, of Kettering, passed away November 25, 2020, at Brookdale, Kettering. Betty was born October 28, 1921, in Dayton, one of six sisters, a graduate of Fairview High School who studied home



economics and created a lifetime of exquisite culinary



delights. She was married for over sixty years to John J.



Sweeney, a decorated World War II veteran, who served for three decades with the Central Intelligence Agency. A magnificent, kind, loving, spirited and stylish woman, Betty was



always in the kitchen, whether for one of her world-famous dinner parties, or just baking brownies for her neighbors. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Joyce Sweeney, special nephew Dr. Harris Schild and his wife, Heidi, special niece Gail Donoff and her husband Ron,and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to family friends Mable Leyes, Tonya Thomas, Debra Mills Jones, Becky Grimes, Pamela Hamms, and the heroes at Brookdale:



Amanda Copeland, Tiffany Bolin, nurses Billie, Michelle,



Monica, Summer, Andrea, Samantha, Lynn, Diane, Barbara Ortell, Dr. Jinyun Wu and all the heroic nurses and staff at Brookdale Kettering and dear Laurie, Heidi, Robyn, Crystal and the other angels at DayCity Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brookdale Kettering Employee Fund, 280 Walden Way Kettering, OH 45440.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store