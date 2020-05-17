|
TASSONE, Betty Age 90, Kettering, Ohio. Betty Jean Tassone went home to Our Heavenly Father on May 12, 2020. She was the most wonderful caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she was the epitome of love, grace, gentleness, and kindness. Born on April 4, 1930 in Miamisburg, Ohio, Betty was raised by her mom in Xenia, Ohio. It was not the easiest of upbringings, being raised by a single mom who worked a factory job, but there was an abundance of love. Betty was blessed to be smart and talented and beautiful, and she graduated from Xenia High School in 1948. After graduation, Betty worked as an executive assistant at the USAF Power Plant Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, where she met the love of her life, Joe, and the two were later married. Betty dearly loved and cherished her husband Joe for over 61 years. Betty and Joe Tassone shared a wonderful life together, raising two sons and spending time with their three granddaughters. Betty loved her family so much and was always so proud of them. She had keen intuition and awareness, always anticipating the needs of others, and was a constant source of support and love to relatives, friends, and neighbors. Betty actively participated in bowling and golf and was an avid sports fan. Betty enjoyed watching all sports and especially loved Dayton Flyers basketball. Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband Joe, and by her mother (Hester Snell). Betty is survived by her sons Greg (wife Molly) and John. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren Megan Tassone Koester (husband Ben), Andrea Tassone Barker (husband Josh), and Lauren Tassone, and by her great-grandson Vincent Koester. We will grieve the loss of Betty for the rest of our lives, and we are encouraged and empowered by her strength and loyalty, her loving and joyful spirit, and her deep devotion to all of us and, most importantly of all, her faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. Someday we will be united again in Heaven where every tear will be wiped away, and we will enjoy the company of each other in the Presence of God forever and ever. Amen. Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH (social distancing practices in place). Private funeral Mass with immediate family will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Dayton, OH at 1:00 PM, following the visitation. A livestream of the Mass will be available for viewing at sfacc.org. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to causes of your choice.
