TAYLOR (Spencer), Betty J. 90, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Horace L. and Genevieve Olive (Fry) Sparrow. Betty graduated from Enon High School in 1947 and was a longtime member at Rocky Point Chapel. She also was a member of the Norris Chapter OES 426 and Daughters of America Home City Chapter. Betty is survived by five children: Jenny (Bill) Brackney, Esther (Ron) Houseman, Tim Spencer (Sherry), Peggy (Dan) Mitch and Toby (Jenny) Spencer; four step-children: Esther Lee Klips (Steve), Darlene (Rick) Brown, Jeff (Jerri) Taylor and Cathy (Patrick) Augustus; sister, Carolyn Clingenpeel, in-laws: Mike Hawkins and Brian Brackney; grandchildren: Brad (Vicky) Spencer, Robert (Anna) Brackney, Joshua (Heather) Brackney, Heather (Trent) McCracken, Kimberly (Todd) Trampler, Timmy Spencer, Evan Brackney, Kristie Pencil, Joseph (Lyndsey) Mitch, Tanner Spencer, Kelly Spencer, Kris (Mia) Klosterman and Kelly Shaffer; step grandchildren: Molly King, Madison King, Aaron Augustus, Nick Augustus, Jacob Augustus, Rob Taylor, Matt Taylor, Gene Matthews and Jenny Matthews; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Spencer, her second husband, William Taylor, three children and a daughter-in-law: John (Barb) Spencer, Cindy Hawkins and Molly Brackney; two brothers: Luther and Pearl "Sam" Sparrow; and two grandsons: Kevin Hawkins and Donald Bunn. The family would also like to thank Wooded Glen for the kindness of the nurses in assisted living and all staff members. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-4:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where her service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on July 13, 2019