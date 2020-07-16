BETTY TERRY

TERRY, Betty S. Age 87, of Union, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Betty was a former council member for the City of Union and loved the city in which she lived. She is survived by her children: Julie (Dwight) Martin of Union, Greg (Sandy) Randall of Brookville; grandchildren: Chris, Leslie, Nick, Johnny, Cybil, Courtney; great- grandchildren: Devyn, J'Lynne, Jordan, Jeffrey, Tyler, Kaiden, Keaton, Aaron, Autumn, Sydney, Alexander, Carter; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: James H. Terry; parents: Kramer and Doris (Gronninger) Brafford; son: Mike Randall; and great grandson: Kyle Klein. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Minnich Cemetery in Union. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com
.