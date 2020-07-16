1/
BETTY TERRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TERRY, Betty S. Age 87, of Union, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Betty was a former council member for the City of Union and loved the city in which she lived. She is survived by her children: Julie (Dwight) Martin of Union, Greg (Sandy) Randall of Brookville; grandchildren: Chris, Leslie, Nick, Johnny, Cybil, Courtney; great- grandchildren: Devyn, J'Lynne, Jordan, Jeffrey, Tyler, Kaiden, Keaton, Aaron, Autumn, Sydney, Alexander, Carter; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: James H. Terry; parents: Kramer and Doris (Gronninger) Brafford; son: Mike Randall; and great grandson: Kyle Klein. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Minnich Cemetery in Union. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved