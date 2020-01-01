|
THOMPSON, Betty Lucille Zeller 97, of Springfield, peacefully passed from this life to her heavenly home, Monday, December 30, 2019, in her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Springfield on April 23, 1922, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Elizabeth (Algire) Zeller. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1940 and worked on the reunion committee through their 70th and final class reunion in 2010. Betty married Robert (Bob) Thompson just after her high school graduation in a private ceremony in June 1940. On that same day in 1941, they were married again in a ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. They were happily married for 45 years until Robert's passing in 1985. Together they had three children: Pamela, Michael, and Jeanenne. Betty devoted her life to her family. Her volunteer work included PTA, Girl Scouts, and Church Women United. She was an active member of Third Lutheran Church, and later Trinity Lutheran Church, attending Bible studies, serving as a Sunday School teacher and assisting with many other ministries within the church, well into her 90's. Betty was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and was an avid genealogist. Betty loved being with family and friends, spending summers in her swimming pool, and winters in Florida. She doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren, sharing her stories and wisdom. She truly loved watching her family grow. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Thompson, her sister, Marjorie (Zeller) Meyer, and a granddaughter, Jodi Jackson. Survivors include her three children: Pamela Thompson, Michael (Kathy) Thompson, and Jeanenne (Roger) Jackson, all of Springfield; grandchildren: Jacci (Chris) Erney of Accokeek, Maryland, Mike (Abby) Thompson of Findlay, Ohio, Wendy (Jeff) Galaska of McKinney, Texas, and Jami (Jason) Meyer of Fort Loramie, Ohio; great grandchildren: Lynzee, Emersyn, and Presley Meyer, and Evelyn Galaska and her expected baby brother; along with many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Private burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. A memorial service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1612 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield, OH 45505. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 1, 2020