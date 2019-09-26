Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
WAGNER, Betty Jane 82, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord September 24, 2019 in Northwood Nursing Home. She was born April 22, 1937 in Circleville, Ohio, the daughter of Lloyd and Hilda (Champer) Lutz. Betty was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church and she enjoyed doing word search books. Survivor include her loving husband of almost 55 years; Dave L. "Bud" Wagner, a very special niece; Penny Bergeron, Gibson, LA., a dear friend; Beverly Conley and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private viewing will be held for the family. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Grace Missionary Baptist Church building fund. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 26, 2019
