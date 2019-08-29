|
|
WEIDNER (Gilbert), Betty J. Age 89 of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born March 16, 1930 in Ravenna, KY. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, William "Mike" Gilbert; second husband, Everett "Jess" Weidner along with several siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Gina (Pete) McGuire and Lisa Gilbert; grandchildren, Jason and Josh McGuire, Seth (Giselle) Adams and Chelsea (Nate) Helton; great-grandchildren, Chey and Ava; sister, Sue Thornbro; brother, Albert Rawlins; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-7pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. The service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. To send a special memory, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019