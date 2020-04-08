|
|
WELLS, (nee Moreland), Betty Lou A devoted daughter, mother, sister, niece, and friend passed away April 5th, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living in Middletown, OH. Born October 31, 1926, in Middletown, OH, Betty was the eldest of seven children. She attended Middletown Public Schools. Betty began her work career at an early age. She was known as a dedicated employee, "a hard worker". After 22 years of service in 1988, Betty retired from Middletown Public Schools. Betty, an avid cook and gardener, loved growing flowers, and could spend hours in her garden pulling weeds. She married Lloyd "Red" Wells in 1960 and resided on Yankee Road, near Monroe, OH, until they relocated to Rosedale Road in Middletown in 1990. Mr. Wells passed away in 1992. Betty was also preceded in death by her mother, Mary C. Moreland; siblings, Dorothy Phelps, Nancy Moreland, Jim, and Clinton Moreland. Surviving siblings are Earl (Marjorie) Moreland of Florence, OR, and Delores Cox of Monroe, OH. Also, she is survived by her children, Mary Kaye Lovelace Allen, of Sun Lakes, AZ; Donna Rae (David) Myerson of Lawrenceburg, IN.; and Daniel Thomas (Cathy) Wells of Huntington, WV, two grandsons, two granddaughters and five great grandchildren. Her cremains will rest in the mausoleum at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH. Her children acknowledge and give appreciation to her longtime Rosedale Road "good neighbors", Ellen Thompson and Dottie Hardin. As well, Bickford Senior Living staff and care members are acknowledged for the care and respect shown to our Mom. Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home will facilitate arrangements. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, her family requests memorials to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020