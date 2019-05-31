|
WIGGINS, Betty 86 of Springboro passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 at The Laurels of West Carrollton. She was born April 24, 1933 the daughter of Vernon and Mabel (MacReynolds) Luttrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Calvin and several siblings. Betty is survived by three sons, Donald (Robin), Ernie (Yvonnie) and Tim (Tammy) Wiggins, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Also two sisters, Nancy Jo Mikels and Shannah Armstrong. Funeral Services will be Friday 1:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd. St. Franklin. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until time of service. Burial in Heritage Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019