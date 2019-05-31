Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty WIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty WIGGINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty WIGGINS Obituary
WIGGINS, Betty 86 of Springboro passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 at The Laurels of West Carrollton. She was born April 24, 1933 the daughter of Vernon and Mabel (MacReynolds) Luttrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Calvin and several siblings. Betty is survived by three sons, Donald (Robin), Ernie (Yvonnie) and Tim (Tammy) Wiggins, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Also two sisters, Nancy Jo Mikels and Shannah Armstrong. Funeral Services will be Friday 1:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd. St. Franklin. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until time of service. Burial in Heritage Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now