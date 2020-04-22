|
WIGHTMAN, Betty L. Age 73 of Hamilton passed away Monday April 20, 2020. She was born August 4, 1946 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Ray and Polly (nee Skaggs) Huff. Mrs. Wightman worked for many years at Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company, retiring in 1995. She was a dedicated volunteer at New Life Mission and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairfield. Mrs. Wightman will be sadly missed by many family members and close friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday April 24, 2020 at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Tim White, officiating. A celebration of Mrs. Wightman's life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Fairfield at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2020