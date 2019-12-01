|
WILDER, Betty Lou Age 97 of Centerville passed away Saturday November 23, 2019. Betty loved to play Bridge and quilting. The license plate on her car read "KWILT". She was a die hard N.Y. Yankees fan. Betty volunteered countless hours at Southview Hospital and organizations while living in Orange, N.J.. She was a graduate of the University of Richmond Business College.. She was preceded in death by her parents; Archie and Alma (Harmon) Bultman and step-father; Roy Strain and husband; George Wilder in 2006. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will take place Saturday December 14, 2109 at 11:00 a.m. at the Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 West Alex-Bell Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45459 with Pastor Jerry Wiles officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the memorial service (10-11 a.m.) Saturday. Betty's urn will be buried in the spring next to George at the Rosedale Cemetery, Montclair, N.J.. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, OH
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, 2019