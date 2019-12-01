Home

WILDER, Betty Lou Age 97 of Centerville passed away Saturday November 23, 2019. Betty loved to play Bridge and quilting. The license plate on her car read "KWILT". She was a die hard N.Y. Yankees fan. Betty volunteered countless hours at Southview Hospital and organizations while living in Orange, N.J.. She was a graduate of the University of Richmond Business College.. She was preceded in death by her parents; Archie and Alma (Harmon) Bultman and step-father; Roy Strain and husband; George Wilder in 2006. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will take place Saturday December 14, 2109 at 11:00 a.m. at the Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 West Alex-Bell Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45459 with Pastor Jerry Wiles officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the memorial service (10-11 a.m.) Saturday. Betty's urn will be buried in the spring next to George at the Rosedale Cemetery, Montclair, N.J.. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, OH
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, 2019
