Age 56, passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020. To mourn her passing, she leaves behind her devoted daughter Jessica (Mike) and two granddaughters Julieana and Alivia whom always referred to her as "Cupcake". She will now be reunited with her brother Johnnie, father Jessie, stepfather Fred, and dearcousin Karen. She also leaves behind her mother LodiaHooten-Furnas (Braden), sisters Kim (Mark), and Diane (Mark), several beloved nephews, many close friends, and also her work family at K&B Molded Products. She was a fighter and faced cancer and her final days with strength, stubbornness, humor, and grace; the same way that she had lived her life. Betty will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME - North Dayton, 4104 Needmore Rd. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2 pm. The family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1 pm until the time of services at 2 pm on Saturday. Private inurnment will be held at her final resting place in Woodland Cemetery. To share a memory of Betty, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com