1/1
Betty WILDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILDER (Hooten), Betty

Age 56, passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020. To mourn her passing, she leaves behind her devoted daughter Jessica (Mike) and two granddaughters Julieana and Alivia whom always referred to her as "Cupcake". She will now be reunited with her brother Johnnie, father Jessie, stepfather Fred, and dear

cousin Karen. She also leaves behind her mother Lodia

Hooten-Furnas (Braden), sisters Kim (Mark), and Diane (Mark), several beloved nephews, many close friends, and also her work family at K&B Molded Products. She was a fighter and faced cancer and her final days with strength, stubbornness, humor, and grace; the same way that she had lived her life. Betty will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME - North Dayton, 4104 Needmore Rd. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2 pm. The family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1 pm until the time of services at 2 pm on Saturday. Private inurnment will be held at her final resting place in Woodland Cemetery. To share a memory of Betty, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved