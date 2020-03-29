|
WILFORD, Betty A. Age 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 joining her husband, Don and great grandson Ari with our Lord in heaven. Betty is survived by her son, Greg (Cindi) Wilford; daughter, Lisa (Ron) Terranova; grandchildren, Michael Wilford, Laura Wilford Silverman (Aaron), Sarah Terranova Blackburn (Aaron), and Eric Terranova; and great grandchildren, Hailey and Benjamin. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Endowment Fund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45440.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020