Betty WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, Betty Marie 81, died on June 7, 2020, of Heart Failure and COPD. She was born February 22, 1939, in Springfield, OH, the daughter of William Edward Adams and Verna Marian Baxter. Betty married Robert Ernest Williams on Oct 24, 1959, in Fort Wayne Indiana. They were married until his death in 2003. Betty is survived by her brothers, Richard Adams, of Springfield, and Danny Adams, of Apache Junction, Arizona; sister, Mary Allen, of California; and daughter, Yvonne Judge, of Columbus, Ohio. Betty requested that no services be held and she be cremated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved