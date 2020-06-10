WILLIAMS, Betty Marie 81, died on June 7, 2020, of Heart Failure and COPD. She was born February 22, 1939, in Springfield, OH, the daughter of William Edward Adams and Verna Marian Baxter. Betty married Robert Ernest Williams on Oct 24, 1959, in Fort Wayne Indiana. They were married until his death in 2003. Betty is survived by her brothers, Richard Adams, of Springfield, and Danny Adams, of Apache Junction, Arizona; sister, Mary Allen, of California; and daughter, Yvonne Judge, of Columbus, Ohio. Betty requested that no services be held and she be cremated.



