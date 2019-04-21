|
|
ZECHAR (nee Weaver), Betty J. Went home to be with the lord on April 16, 2019. Born August 17, 1921. Preceded by husband, Paul; daughter, Mary; daughter-in-law, Martha; 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by son, John; friend, Dottie Wright; sister, Florence; brothers, Burt and Ralph; grandchildren, Michael and Michelle; great grandchildren, Corey, Caleigh, David, Paul and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 11 am at Germantown Cemetery. The family wishes to express many thanks to the staff of Sycamore Glenn Health Center and for the loving care given. Donations in Betty's name may be given to . Arrangements in the care of Newcomer South Chapel. www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019