Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Zechar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Zechar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Zechar Obituary
ZECHAR (nee Weaver), Betty J. Went home to be with the lord on April 16, 2019. Born August 17, 1921. Preceded by husband, Paul; daughter, Mary; daughter-in-law, Martha; 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by son, John; friend, Dottie Wright; sister, Florence; brothers, Burt and Ralph; grandchildren, Michael and Michelle; great grandchildren, Corey, Caleigh, David, Paul and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 11 am at Germantown Cemetery. The family wishes to express many thanks to the staff of Sycamore Glenn Health Center and for the loving care given. Donations in Betty's name may be given to . Arrangements in the care of Newcomer South Chapel. www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now