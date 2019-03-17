SMITH, Bettyanne Age 85 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. She graduated from Stiver's High School in 1951. Bettyanne married her childhood best friend and high school sweetheart, Charles J. Smith on September 29, 1951. The two shared many happy years together until his passing in 2018. She was a long time member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and then at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Bettyanne was a loving, caring, and compassionate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend. Bettyanne was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Smith; parents; step-father; and little brother.Bettyanne is survived by, children, Gary Smith, Rick Smith, Chris (Crystal) Smith, and Patrick (Angela) Smith; brother, Jim (Jean) Adams; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Newcomer - North Chapel from 5pm - 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10am. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary